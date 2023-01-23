Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023

On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.

On his goals for 2023: “Right now, I wanna go up from the MLW Tag Team Titles with me and Juicy, and then my cousin Jacob going for the MLW Heavyweight Title once again, we’re just trying to make moves and carry that Samoan Swat Team name and just keep it going. From there, I think me and Juicy have the talent to work on any company, any show, even Jacob. Overseas, we’ve been in talks with AAA already. We’re trying to make moves here, so hopefully 2023 is a big year for the Samoan Swat Team.”

On if he has plans to join his relatives in WWE: “Man, hopefully one day. I love watching WWE, watching my family, The Bloodline, they’re just tearing it up in WWE. But as of right now, I’m just focusing on MLW. They gave me the opportunity, they gave me the shot. I’m ready to rock out my deal, and from there, it all depends where it goes from there. I could stay with MLW longer if they like. WWE, AEW, who knows? But I’m just ready to roll with the punches.”