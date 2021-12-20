Lance Anoa’i Reveals He Had Shoulder Surgery Recently

In a post on Instagram, Lance Anoa’i revealed that he recently had shoulder surgery, but hopes to return to the ring soon. He had been dealing with a torn labrum, torn rotator cuff and torn bicep tendon in his right shoulder. The physical therapy wasn’t working, so he had surgery on Friday.

He wrote: “Injury Report- I have been on the low lately dealing with a shoulder injury. After physical therapy and cortisone shot nothing was working. So as of this past Friday I had surgery on my right shoulder. Surgeon had to repair a torn Labrum, torn rotator cuff and torn bicep tendon. A little more then we thought. But also blessed they were able to go in there and repair everything. Just a long road to recovery! Can’t wait to be back and stronger then ever! #TheReturn #Summer2022”