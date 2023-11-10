Lance Anoa’i Says WWE Wanted Him And Jacob Fatu For Bloodline’s Tribal Court Segment

Lance Anoa’i says that he and Jacob Fatu were wanted for the WWE Smackdown “Tribal Court” segment, but they were unable to appear due to their MLW contracts. Anoa’i, who recently exited MLW, spoke with WrestlingNewsCo and talked about WWE reaching out for the segment, which took place on the July 7th episode of Smackdown. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On WWE reaching out to them for Tribal Court: “So the tribal court, they wanted a lot of us. They asked for my grandfather, my dad, my uncles, me, Jacob, they wanted us all. Unfortunately, due to our contracts and everything, we weren’t able to. But that’s okay. We weren’t able to, and we just carried on. Now, we just don’t know. Time will tell. Impact looks very strong right now, or January, they become TNA again. AEW looks awesome. You just never know. That’s the life of the freedom.”

On the notion that MLW would get a boost by their talent being on WWE TV: “Very true, and we pitched that point, and we got shut down. We don’t know why. It is what it is. But we just ran with it. They even did the A&E special, filming my whole family at our family reunions, and we weren’t allowed to be in any of it. So there was just a few missed opportunities, and hopefully, it just comes right back around, and everybody will be able to see how big our family is still growing. I’m not the only one left. There’s still a lot of guys. Jacob Fatu is my cousin. His brother, Journey. Solo’s already in there. Zilla Fatu, who’s Umaga’s son. We’re all going. We’re all young and hungry and ready to achieve and follow our family’s footsteps and just keep the Bloodline going.”