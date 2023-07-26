Lance Archer Hopes For Matches With Adam Cole and Others

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge (via Fightful), Lance Archer spoke about matches he’d like to have in AEW, naming opponents like Adam Cole, Wardlow and Sammy Guevara.

He said: “Adam Cole, he’s a guy I’ve never had a chance to step in the ring. He obviously gets out there. He captures everybody’s attention when he steps on the mic. I think it would be an extreme challenge for him to step in the ring with ‘The Murderhawk Monster,’ but he’s obviously proven himself to be able to do it against the best in this business, so I’d like to prove myself against him. There’s a lot of revenge matches on my mind. I would love to step back into the ring with Wardlow, on his rise to where he’s gotten to today, three-time TNT Champion. He’s somebody that I’d like to step in the ring with. I think we could deliver a monster battle that they’ve never seen in AEW or the business before. There’s so many guys. Sammy Guevara, we’re out of Texas, and we’ve never once ever stepped in the ring together. Never once. So I’d like to step in the ring and beat him too.“