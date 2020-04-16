wrestling / News

Lance Archer Advances In TNT Championship Tournament (Video)

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Archer

Lance Archer has made it to the semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament, winning his match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Archer defeated Colt Cabana in the quarterfinal match on tonight’s episode to move onto the semis.

Archer will now face the winner of Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes. The other semifinal will be Cody against the winner of Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin in the other quarterfinal match. You can see video and GIFS from the match below:

