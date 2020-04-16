wrestling / News
Lance Archer Advances In TNT Championship Tournament (Video)
Lance Archer has made it to the semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament, winning his match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Archer defeated Colt Cabana in the quarterfinal match on tonight’s episode to move onto the semis.
Archer will now face the winner of Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes. The other semifinal will be Cody against the winner of Sammy Guevara or Darby Allin in the other quarterfinal match. You can see video and GIFS from the match below:
.@ColtCabana finally gets the upper hand against the #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt.
But, for how long?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 16, 2020
The #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt was trying to pry open the face of @ColtCabana.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 16, 2020
Not sure who we feel worse for after this move from @LanceHoyt, @ColtCabana or the mat 🤕 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9DmsNBMTCX
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 16, 2020
Is the #MurderHawkMonster laughing?!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT #WatchingAEW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 16, 2020
Is @RefAubrey okay after @LanceHoyt yelled at her like that? 😮 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ktCFkWCVhx
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 16, 2020
What an attack by @LanceHoyt!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 16, 2020
