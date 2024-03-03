Lance Archer Comments On AEW Contract Status, Hasn’t Yet Considered Retirement

Lance Archer recently touched on his AEW contract status and whether he’s considered retirement yet. The AEW star spoke with WrestlePurists for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his AEW contract: “There could be some renegotiations pretty soon, but everything’s good right now.”

On if he’s thought about retirement at this point: “No. Not for me, not right now. I understand, time is undefeated. The song says ‘everybody dies,’ and that includes me. But as far as professional wrestling is concerned, right now, I am blessed. God’s taken care of me, I am in very good health, never had to this point any major knee issues. I had one back problem back in 2017 that was fixed and haven’t had a problem since then. The blessings physically have just continued to mainstay. Like anybody, we have guys and girls all the time of every age that are going through different kinds of injuries because our business is very dangerous.

“Yes, the big men sometimes don’t typically last that long, but if I can maintain the physical aspect I have now and the character continues to grow and becomes something that people want to see, I think people have as much fun watching me come out of the curtain and beat somebody up on the way to the ring as much as they like watching me have a match. So if I can give them a character and a personality and the Murderhawk Monster becomes more dynamic, then I can do this probably for ten more years, who knows? Maybe 15, 20 more years. Sting’s in his early 60s, and he’s been going strong. But who knows? I enjoy the business. When it is my time, I hope that somebody will say, ‘Hey man, we can tell that you need to hang it up.’ When I start to lose a step, I hope somebody will be honest enough with me to go, ‘Hey man, you’re losing that step. Let’s either change something, or let’s work on another fashion of the business.’ But right now, I’m feeling good. I’m moving good, and I have no plans on slowing down, and that’s probably something that a lot of people don’t want to hear because they’re the ones that are gonna get their asses kicked.”