Lance Archer Discusses Earning Main Event Spot In AEW, His Feud With Jon Moxley

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Lance Archer discussed earning a main event spot in AEW, his feud with Jon Moxley, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Lance Archer on having the opportunity to be featured in a main event spot in AEW: “It’s always a journey. It’s always work. You’re always pushing forward, and there’s gonna be ups and there’s gonna be downs in this business. I’ve been in it 21 years, which is an amazing feat by itself and had all these opportunities. I’ve captured gold, a lot of tag team gold in my career, and the IWGP U.S. Championship is one of the first that I’ve had an opportunity to be a singles champion and I captured it for the first time when I was with New Japan and now I’ve captured it in AEW on live Dynamite in Dallas, TX in the main event of the show. The whole experience was beyond indescribable, and it was just really cool. Like I said, it’s always a journey. You’re always moving forward, and that was one of the cap points in my career I guess you could say.”

On his feud with Jon Moxley and whether it could continue moving forward: “Hey, I think Moxley and I enjoy beating the crap out of each other every time we step in the ring, whether it was in Tokyo Japan in the Tokyo Dome, the AEW Championship at our anniversary or just most recently in this Texas Deathmatch here in Dallas, TX. I think we have a real good chemistry whenever we step in the ring. Neither one of us are afraid to knock some teeth out and use whatever weapon we can find around us and beat the living crap out of each other, so it’s always a fun fight for both of us and I think for the fans. So if he wants another chance at the IWGP U.S. Championship, if I get out with [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, I’m absolutely game to it. It’s always fun stepping the ring with somebody of the caliber as Jon Moxley. He’s changed the business, and it’s one of those things that it helps me grow, and it helps the business grow. The fact that we have such an open-door relationship with New Japan and other companies right now, I think it just makes it a lot of fun for the wrestling industry as a whole.”