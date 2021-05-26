Lance Archer Says AEW TNT Championship and World Championship Are On the Same Level

Lance Archer is battling for the AEW TNT Championship at Double or Nothing, and he says he’s not fighting for a secondary title. Archer, who will face Miro for the title at the PPV on Sunday, spoke with The Rob Brown Show this week about the match and said that in his view the TNT Championship is on the same level as the AEW World Championship.

“It isn’t a secondary title by any means,” Archer said (per Fightful). “It’s on the same level as the AEW Championship. Right now, Kenny Omega is the champion and he’s been very selective on who he fights. That’s how the AEW Championship has gone. The TNT Title has been seen many more times. Cody defended it on a weekly basis. Darby, once he got into the groove, he fought and defended it multiple times on TNT. That’s what makes it important in its own realm. There isn’t one that is better than the other, they just have different ways of going about things.”

He continued, “[Kenny] Omega has been selective and has had an ongoing battle with Moxley and now has a triple threat with Orange Cassidy and PAC. The TNT Title has been defended against so many guys. One of the best champions the company ever had was the late, great Brodie Lee. Cody defended it honorably for a long time against so many guys. He got lucky when he beat me, we were the inaugural fighters for the title. Darby Allin defended it as he did and then Miro taking it as he did and making a statement. When Miro and I fight, we’re going to give fans that monster fight that I don’t know has happened in AEW.”

You can listen to the full interview below. AEW Double or Nothing takes place on Sunday, and 411 will have live coverage of the show.