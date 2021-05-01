wrestling / News
Lance Archer and Sami Callihan Trade Shots On Social Media
A fan on Twitter asked Lance Archer if he would consider going back to Impact Wrestling, which led to Archer and Sami Callihan to trade shots back and forth.
The fan asked: “@LanceHoyt would you ever consider showing up on @IMPACTWRESTLING again? (I know it was TNA when you was there).”
Archer replied: “They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know……everybody dies”
This led Callihan to chime in with: “Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes.”
You can see more of the exchange below.
They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know…… pic.twitter.com/9w9sN3a2mA
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021
Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail.
I’ll cut off your toes. https://t.co/azjibyDBWg
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021
Is that cuz you’re not tall enough to reach anything else??? 🤔 https://t.co/7xUL38EIjm
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021
I’m tall enough to make sure you never walk again.#AnkleBiter https://t.co/F8GmQeOrba
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021
