wrestling / News

Lance Archer and Sami Callihan Trade Shots On Social Media

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer

A fan on Twitter asked Lance Archer if he would consider going back to Impact Wrestling, which led to Archer and Sami Callihan to trade shots back and forth.

The fan asked: “@LanceHoyt would you ever consider showing up on @IMPACTWRESTLING again? (I know it was TNA when you was there).

Archer replied: “They’re scared of the Murderhawk Monster cus they know……everybody dies

This led Callihan to chime in with: “Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes.

You can see more of the exchange below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lance Archer, Sami Callihan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading