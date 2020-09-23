Lance Archer Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Now Added to Tonight’s Dynamite

– AEW No. 1 world title contender Lance Archer announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19 after recently being exposed to a family member who was sick. As a result, he will be out for at least the next two weeks or so, and he won’t be in action for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Archer was previously scheduled to team up with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks tonight on Dynamite against world champ Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Will Hobbs. However, it appears that there has now been a change of plans. Not long after Archer’s tweet regarding his COVID diagnosis, Moxley tweeted, “Change of plans. I’m putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe. #AEWDynamite” You can view Archer and Moxley’s tweets below:

When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 23, 2020

Change of plans. I'm putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe. #AEWDynamite — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) September 23, 2020

With the six-man tag team match off the show, AEW has now confirmed it will be Moxley defending his title against Eddie Kingston later tonight. You can view the announcement below:

NEW CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH ADDED@MadKing1981 steps up to challenge @JonMoxley for his AEW World Championship.

Will it be #AndStill? Or #AndNew? WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/J3ANWPNq1P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

Currently, Lance Archer is scheduled to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Anniversary Show on Wednesday, October 14. Provided that Archer’s case with the coronavirus isn’t serious and he recovers before that time, it appears the matchup might still be able to remain intact.