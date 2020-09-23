wrestling / News

Lance Archer Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Now Added to Tonight’s Dynamite

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite 9-23-20, Lance Archer

– AEW No. 1 world title contender Lance Archer announced today that he tested positive for COVID-19 after recently being exposed to a family member who was sick. As a result, he will be out for at least the next two weeks or so, and he won’t be in action for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Archer was previously scheduled to team up with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks tonight on Dynamite against world champ Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Will Hobbs. However, it appears that there has now been a change of plans. Not long after Archer’s tweet regarding his COVID diagnosis, Moxley tweeted, “Change of plans. I’m putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe. #AEWDynamite” You can view Archer and Moxley’s tweets below:

With the six-man tag team match off the show, AEW has now confirmed it will be Moxley defending his title against Eddie Kingston later tonight. You can view the announcement below:

Currently, Lance Archer is scheduled to challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Anniversary Show on Wednesday, October 14. Provided that Archer’s case with the coronavirus isn’t serious and he recovers before that time, it appears the matchup might still be able to remain intact.

