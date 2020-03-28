Lance Archer Says Cody Rhodes Isn’t Ready for Him, Cody Tweets That Archer Would Have to Work His Way Up to Face Him

– Earlier today, Lance Archer posted some comments on Twitter that Cody Rhodes is not ready for him in AEW. Cody Rhodes later commented on Archer on Twitter, which you can see below. According to Cody Rhodes, he’d only be open to a match with Archer down the road, explaining how Archer has no record yet with AEW.

Lance Archer wrote, “No one in @AEWrestling is ready. Especially @CodyRhodes.” Later on, Cody Rhodes tweeted, “I appreciate Lance & his skillset. AEW is glad to have him. I’m not interested in social media angles though. He will debut this week, but not against me. He has zero record with AEW, me wrestling him does a disservice to others climbing into the Top-5. Maybe down the road.” You can view those tweets below.