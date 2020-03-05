wrestling / News
Lance Archer Comments That He Was ‘At Home’ Last Night, Says He’s ‘Ready for Wednesdays’
– As previously reported, Lance Archer did not debut on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as previously announced. While it’s still unconfirmed why AEW opted to change plans, rumors indicate that AEW wanted to “spread out” some upcoming debuts. Earlier today, Lance Archer responded to fan tweets commenting on his not debuting as originally announced last night.
When one fan asked where he was last night, he simply tweeted, “At home.” He later wrote on Twitter, “Dear IWC. You guys are too much sometimes. (In a good way). ((Sometimes))”
Additionally, he posted an Instagram photo of self-tanning mist. He wrote in the caption, “Ready for Wednesday’s! #aew #lancearcher #murderhawkmonster #spraytan”
Earlier this week, AEW removed the tweets announcing that Archer was going to debut on last night’s Dynamite.
I don’t wear sleeves. LoL
At home.
Dear IWC. You guys are too much sometimes. (In a good way). ((Sometimes))
