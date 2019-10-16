NJPW News: Lance Archer Comments On IWGP US Title Win, Super Junior Tag League Standings, NJPW Shop Moving To New Location

– As we previously reported, Lance Archer won the IWGP US title at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, defeating Juice Robinson. The belt had been held by Jon Moxley, who was forced to forfeit when he couldn’t make the event due to a typhoon. He commented on his first major singles title win on Twitter. He wrote:

19+ yrs in wrestling. 3 major companies. (TNA,WWE,NJPW) 8+ yrs with @njpw1972 and on Oct 14th 2019 I was put in a unique position when an opportunity arose and won my first major singles title and became the 7th IWGP United States Champion! NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAM! KMSSL pic.twitter.com/eidqDpkjnZ — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 16, 2019

– Here are the updated standings for the Super Junior Tag League after the latest Road to Power Struggle show:

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (1-0): 2 pts.

Volador Junior & Titan (1-0): 2 pts.

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (1-0): 2 pts.

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-0): 2 pts.

SHO & YOH (0-1): 0 pts.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (0-1): 0 pts.

Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-1): 0 pts.

TJP & Clark Connors (0-1): 0 pts.

– NJPW has announced that it is closing the NJPW Tokon SHOP in Suidobashi to move to a bigger location nearby. The old location will close on November 4, with a “closing down event” to happen beforehand. The new store will open on November 10.