NJPW News: Lance Archer Comments On IWGP US Title Win, Super Junior Tag League Standings, NJPW Shop Moving To New Location

October 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer

– As we previously reported, Lance Archer won the IWGP US title at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, defeating Juice Robinson. The belt had been held by Jon Moxley, who was forced to forfeit when he couldn’t make the event due to a typhoon. He commented on his first major singles title win on Twitter. He wrote:

– Here are the updated standings for the Super Junior Tag League after the latest Road to Power Struggle show:

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (1-0): 2 pts.
Volador Junior & Titan (1-0): 2 pts.
Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (1-0): 2 pts.
El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-0): 2 pts.
SHO & YOH (0-1): 0 pts.
Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (0-1): 0 pts.
Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-1): 0 pts.
TJP & Clark Connors (0-1): 0 pts.

NJPW has announced that it is closing the NJPW Tokon SHOP in Suidobashi to move to a bigger location nearby. The old location will close on November 4, with a “closing down event” to happen beforehand. The new store will open on November 10.

