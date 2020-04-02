Lance Archer Destroys Marko Stunt In AEW Dynamite Debut (Video)

Lance Archer had his in-ring debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and it came at the expense of Marko Stunt. On tonight’s episode, Archer faced Stunt in his first match for the promotion and picked up the easy win, chokeslamming Stunt onto Gunn Club after the match. You can see video from the match below.

Archer is set to face Colt Cabana in the quarter finals of the TNT Championship tournament that kicks off soon.