Lance Archer Discusses How He Feeds Off of Jake Roberts for Their Promos

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed AEW wrestler Lance Archer, who discussed his career, working with Jake Roberts in AEW, and more. Below are some highlights.

Lance Archer on losing the TNT title tournament to Cody Rhodes: “Well, you know, it’s a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and wins and losses, bumps in the road, and I don’t let anything like that slow me down. I think there’s some people out there in the wrestling world, you know, fan base and whatnot, ‘oh. you lost. You lost. You lost,’ and it’s like so what? Everybody in this business has lost. Undertaker’s lost at WrestleMania, and that was never supposed to happen, but it did. Brock Lesnar, the baddest man in the business, he’s lost to some of the most interesting people in the world. So to lose a match doesn’t mean the end of the world in professional wrestling and absolutely didn’t mean the end of the ‘Murderhawk Monster’ in AEW, and actually, it just focused me more to push forward, push harder and become even bigger, stronger, meaner badder and kick more ass than I ever had before.”

On working with Jake Roberts:On feeding off of Roberts for their promos: “For me, it’s just kind of feeding off of him. He’s so good, and he’s not a guy that goes, ‘OK, this is what I’m going to say. This is what I’m thinking.’ He’s very much old school. It’s like, ‘alright cool. What are the bullet points? What needs to be said. Cool, I’ve got it,’ and he goes in that direction. And I kind of just feed off of him like the promo that happened last night, it literally was just feeding off of him and Taz. Taz, you can’t take any credit away from Taz who steps in the ring cuts one of the best promos in the business. He always has, always intense [and] always straight to the point. No BS about Taz, and the fact that those two guys were in the ring and then I was able to kind of hold my own as the ‘Murderhawk Monster’, it was a really cool experience. And like I said, that’s kind of what I do and what I do with him. It’s just kind of a feeding off of his energy, where he’s going with the promo, what he’s saying in the promo and trying to kind of develop my own schtick of my own kind of delivery based on that.”