Lance Archer Vents Frustration With Lack of Booking in AEW

In an interview with WrestlePurists (via Wrestling Inc), Lance Archer spoke about his frustration with not being booked often on AEW TV. Archer is used sparingly by the company and last appeared at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

He said: “I think it’s frustrating for anyone that has a passion for anything, and then in this business, because we feel like … sometimes we feel like it’s an out of sight, out of mind scenario. But it’s more, just because we’re passionate. We want to be out there, we want to be performing for the people, we want to be … whether it’s in AEW or New Japan or one of the independents that I get to go and work in, which is why I do enjoy working independent shows and still going out to Japan and things like that because there are different outlets for the passion for the business of professional wrestling. I can still be the Murderhawk Monster, whether it’s at AEW or New Japan or around the independents. And that’s one of the luxuries of working with AEW is that we’re still allowed to do that. So while there’s times when I’m not one of the mainstays in AEW, I’m still working, I’m still out there, I’m still visible, I’m still a part of it.“