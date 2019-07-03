Lance Archer Says His Goal Is to Win the G1 Climax, Plans on Hurting Will Ospreay ‘In Ways He’s Never Been Hurt Before’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed NJPW talent Lance Archer for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Archer on facing Will Ospreay in the G1 Climax: “To hurt him in ways he’s never been hurt before [laughs]. We had an amazing match in New Japan that was eye-opening for myself and for the wrestling world. People had only seen me as a tag team wrestler and when Will and I stepped out there and did what we did, a lot of people were like, ‘Oh! Hey, that’s a really different side of Lance Archer the American Psycho.’ So, I’m looking at this as an opportunity to continue to prove that to people. The fact that [the G1 Climax show’s] in Dallas, Texas, my hometown and 20 minutes from my house, I’m expecting to go out there and kill it. …It’s gonna be really exciting to step out there and show my fans, my family, my friends exactly what they’ve in a sense have been missing since I’ve been in Japan.”

Archer on Ospreay’s Twitter feud with Seth Rollins: “I think that’s the most interesting part about social media these days. You have such direct contact with anybody and everybody,” said Archer. “Obviously, they both have strong opinions about themselves and the companies they work with. The fans love stuff like this, especially that inter-promotional banter going back and forth. I respect both of them and I personally think Will is one of the best in the world and I get the opportunity to show I’m one of the best when I step in the ring with him.”

Archer on how the Twitter feud creates attention: “I think it’s fun for the fans and for the wrestling world. I think it creates a lot of attention not only for Will and Seth and the companies they work for, but everybody involved in this business.”

Archer on the pressure of being part of the G1 Climax: “I’ve been in this business for 19 years but I’m excited. There’s not pressure in a bad way, there’s pressure in a good way and I’m excited. I’ve been trying to prove myself time and time again in this business for most of my career. So, I see this as another opportunity to step in the ring with somebody with a lot of buzz right now who’s young, athletic and amazing in the ring. If he’s that guy that’s got a lot of buzz then a lot of people are watching him which means a lot of people will also be watching me which I’m excited about.”

Archer on his goals for NJPW: “This is prime opportunity now as we have a US title. The Intercontinental title debuted just as I did with New Japan. So, there’s a lot of singles opportunities for me to gain IWGP gold and show the world exactly who I am and what I can do. Then obviously, I have eyes on the IWGP Heavyweight Title that Okada carries and winning the G1 is a direct line to that. My goal is to win the G1 so I can go on and headline one of the Wrestle Kingdoms because we have two this year. One of those nights needs to be my night – the American Psycho winning the IWGP World Title.