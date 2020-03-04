wrestling / News
Lance Archer Has a Message to ‘Haters’ Following AEW Signing
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
Lance Archer is AEW’s newest big acquisition, and he has a message for his critics following his signing. Archer, who makes his debut on this week’s episode following his signing a multi-year deal last week, posted to Twitter to note that he plans to ignore those “trolls [and] haters” who want to spread negativity:
To all the trolls n haters. I will not block you. I will not respond to you. I will not acknowledge your existence. I will ignore you and let you and your maybe 20 followers disappear into insignificance. Buh buh now. Watch me on Wednesdays on TNT and keep hating. ❤️ 🙏🏻
— Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 4, 2020
