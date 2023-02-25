wrestling / News

Lance Archer & Jake Roberts Return On AEW Rampage

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Lance Archer Image Credit: AEW

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts made their return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage. Archer faced Bryce Sarturn on tonight’s show and picked the win in his first match since the December 23rd NJPW Road to Tokyo event. He last competed in AEW on the November 18th episode of Rampage.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jake Roberts, Lance Archer, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading