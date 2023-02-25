wrestling / News
Lance Archer & Jake Roberts Return On AEW Rampage
February 24, 2023 | Posted by
Lance Archer and Jake Roberts made their return to AEW TV on this week’s Rampage. Archer faced Bryce Sarturn on tonight’s show and picked the win in his first match since the December 23rd NJPW Road to Tokyo event. He last competed in AEW on the November 18th episode of Rampage.
The #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt is BACK and it's starting off nothing short of violent!
It's #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/vQy7bBkYbR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2023
