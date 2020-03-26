wrestling / News
Lance Archer Making In-Ring Debut on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 25, 2020 | Posted by
Lance Archer will work his first AEW match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. While on commentary, Cody revealed that Archer is set to make his in-ring debut next week. His opponent was not named.
Archer retweeted a clip of the video, issuing a threat to Cody as you can see below:
Ok! Now you know what comes next!!! https://t.co/So2WBDNBhF
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 26, 2020
