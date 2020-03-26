wrestling / News

Lance Archer Making In-Ring Debut on Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Archer AEW Dynamite

Lance Archer will work his first AEW match on next week’s episode of Dynamite. While on commentary, Cody revealed that Archer is set to make his in-ring debut next week. His opponent was not named.

Archer retweeted a clip of the video, issuing a threat to Cody as you can see below:

