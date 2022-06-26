wrestling / News

Lance Archer Pins Nick Comoroto At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lance Archer AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door The Buy In Image Credit: AEW

Lance Archer took home a victory against another big man at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, beating Nick Comoroto on The Buy In. Archer pinned Comoroto after a Black Out on Sunday’s pre-show for the PPV, and you can see a couple of clips from the match below.

Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading