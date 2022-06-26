wrestling / News
Lance Archer Pins Nick Comoroto At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
Lance Archer took home a victory against another big man at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, beating Nick Comoroto on The Buy In. Archer pinned Comoroto after a Black Out on Sunday’s pre-show for the PPV, and you can see a couple of clips from the match below.
Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
Walking the ropes!! @LanceHoyt #ForbiddenDoor #AEW pic.twitter.com/stuW8zg3JO
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) June 26, 2022
❌ Blackout ❌ @LanceHoyt #ForbiddenDoor #AEW pic.twitter.com/HvmsaVVb8Q
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) June 26, 2022
Everybody dies, and Nick Comoroto learned that today!!#ForbiddenDoor #AEWxNJPW #BuyIn pic.twitter.com/yIPJ4vmUG9
— WrslnBadJedi 🧹Ω💜🍪 (@Ms_Bad_Jedi) June 26, 2022
