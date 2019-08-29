wrestling / News
Various News: Lance Archer Not Signed With NJPW, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze React To Joker Trailer, Stephanie McMahon At Equality Event
August 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lance Archer is currently not signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
– UpUpDownDown has released a new video in which Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze react to the new trailer for Joker, which premiered yesterday.
– Stephanie McMahon recently took part in Women’s Equality Day for Hyundai HQ.
This past Monday I had the honor of celebrating #WomensEqualityDay at @Hyundai HQ talking to employees of all genders about what it means to be a female in a male dominated industry. Thank you so much for having me & it was a pleasure to meet you all! #WomenAtHyundai pic.twitter.com/psZ5w05p3h
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether Jeff Hardy’s 2009 Drug Arrest Surprised Him, Talks Trying to Get Hardy to Rehab
- Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman React To Possible Match At Hell in a Cell
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired
- Ric Flair Says A Lot Of WWE Guys With Talent Never Get An Opportunity, Talks WWE vs. AEW