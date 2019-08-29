wrestling / News

Various News: Lance Archer Not Signed With NJPW, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze React To Joker Trailer, Stephanie McMahon At Equality Event

August 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lance Archer is currently not signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

– UpUpDownDown has released a new video in which Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze react to the new trailer for Joker, which premiered yesterday.

– Stephanie McMahon recently took part in Women’s Equality Day for Hyundai HQ.

