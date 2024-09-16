Lance Archer Reflects On Developing His Wrestling Style Early On

Lance Archer recently weighed in on his wrestling style and how it developed into what it is today. The AEW star spoke about the matter on his Hawk’s Nest podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On adding elements to his wrestling style early in his career: “Everybody [was] working on new things — this [was] the early 2000s, so yeah, there was an idea of what big men were, but there was also kind of an evolution of the business. There always is. There’s been big evolutions in the business even [in] the last few years, and that’s just life.”

On putting moves that aren’t traditional to big men in his repertoire: “I never did anything too crazy. The moonsault was probably the biggest [thing]. … And until I landed on my head in AEW, I had never landed on my head, and it was just an easy move.”