Lance Archer On Dynamite and NXT Possibly Airing On Different Nights

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lance Archer spoke about the possibility of AEW Dynamite and NXT airing on different nights, which would likely result in more success for each as proven by the preempted episodes that aired due to NHL and NBA last month. Here are highlights:

On what would happen if NXT moved nights: “Again, I really just focus on what we’re doing. As far as what they’re doing, I honestly don’t really pay attention. I just kind of move forward with what I’m doing with AEW. I think from a fan’s perspective, sometimes, it’s fun to have that ‘who beat who?’ Who did what?’ The Wednesday Night Wars as I like to call it. I think it does split the audience’s a little bit. Obviously, you saw the numbers increase for us when we didn’t have direct competition, but we’ve been kicking their butts, from my understanding, every single week. I think we did it again this week. This was the first time that we’ve been head-to-head in a month or so, something like that.”

On wanting the fans to benefit the most: “So it’s one of those things. I just want the fans to have the best damn time they can watching professional wrestling, and if that means, a head-to-head competition, great. Then if your gun-banter and having a good time doing it, don’t be a-holes to each other and stuff like that, just have fun with it. If it needs to be head-to-head, cool. If it needs to be separated and that’s best for both companies and best for the fans so that their attention is not divided on the same night, then great, but this is an era of DVR and things like that. I think you can choose to watch what you want to watch immediately and then watch the other, if you want to, at a later time and whatever the case may be. Again, I just want this to be the best case scenario for the fans and my focus has always been, since I signed that contract with AEW, is what I can do with AEW, and right now, my focus is next week and that big six-man and then going on to October 14 in the Anniversary Show.”

On AEW continuing their momentum: “Like I said, before this whole crazy situation, the whole business of professional wrestling was doing so well, and I think we’ve done such a great job of providing a good distraction in the best way possible during this whole time because before, recently, when sports kind of started back up with the NBA and their bubble and Major League Baseball and doing what they’re doing and now the NFL back on NHL and everything like that, we were the only sports that existed. And we were still running fairly live once in a while. So we were really the only sports that exist and we were the only live sports that existed for the longest time, and for us to be able to do what we’ve been doing and doing it at the highest level, with the highest level talent in the business and still signing guys and girls and expanding our roster into a way that just makes it more entertaining, I think it shows how well we’re doing even through this and how well we’re going to do once everything kind of finds its way in life.”