Lance Archer on What It Will Take to Get a Top Spot in a Company

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Lance Archer discussed what it would take to become a top guy in the company. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“This business, as you know, is other people making decisions. What’s it going to take? It’s going to take that person, those people, those moments, to make those choices and the decisions to put me in those positions. Not that I’ve been put in bad positions, I’ve been put in great positions, but just never been put in ‘the’ position. I think it’s a matter of time, hopefully I don’t run out of time in my career, that someone says, ‘Screw it. Lance’s time is now, we’re going to make sure it’s now, and nothing is going to stop that.'”

Kazuchika Okada defeated Lance Archer in the main event at today’s NJPW G1 Climax event to win the A block.