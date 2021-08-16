Lance Archer Open To A Match With Nick Gage, Praises Hiroshi Tanahashi

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lance Archer spoke about his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence, as well as a possible match with Nick Gage in the future. The interview happened before Resurgence took place last Saturday. Here are highlights:

On facing Hiroshi Tanahashi: “It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is willing to fly over from Japan and challenge me in Los Angeles this coming Saturday. I think it’s one of those really cool elements that adds to what’s going on in professional wrestling today, with AEW today. I think it’s the reason that fans are gravitating towards our product so quickly and rapidly and having so much fun watching. You never know who’s going to show up, what’s going to happen and who’s going to be a part of it. So it’s fun that I get to go out to Los Angeles and face Tanahashi. I’ve faced Tanahashi a bunch of times in G1’s and many different times over the years in New Japan. You just never know who’s going to show up, whether it’s Impact Wrestling, New Japan-Pro Wrestling, Nick Gage who showed up and fought Jericho. It’s just one of those things. You just never know who’s going to show up, what’s going to happen. And I think that just makes it more fun for the wrestling fans who are watching on TV. And then for the wrestlers, you have a lot of different opponents to go up against. And I think that’s what makes it fun, that variety.”

On a possible match with Nick Gage: “I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass. I’m good with that.”

On a possible supershow with AEW and NJPW: “I think it intrigues everybody. I think that’s the fun part. Again, we keep going back and forth on the Forbidden Door, and the fact that we have a working relationship with New Japan right now, we have a working relationship with Impact. And whatever it is, the different people that are coming in and out of AEW on a consistent basis. I think that would be interesting for anybody. The fact if there was some kind of supershow that involved several different companies with talents from every one of them, fighting each other, fighting for their championships, whatever the case may be. I think that’s the perfect element for a place like MSG. But I think, again, you’re saying you’re kind of surprised about the stuff in Chicago. I’m not surprised at all. And I think if we ran MSG, especially any time soon, there’s a good chance that AEW and AEW by itself could sell out MSG and kick some butt man.”