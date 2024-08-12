Lance Archer Remembers Reaction In AEW To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release

Lance Archer recently discussed the late Bray Wyatt and recalled the reaction in AEW to Wyatt’s WWE release. Archer spoke with One True Sport and talked about what the reaction was in AEW to Wyatt’s 2021 release, being able to meet up with Wyatt before he passed and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On reconnecting with Wyatt before he passed: “I saw him, and I posted a picture from it when he did pass, at WrestleCon that was in Dallas [in 2022] because he still wasn’t back with the company at the time.”

On the reaction to Wyatt’s WWE releasee in AEW: “When he got released, I think it was one of those like nobody could believe it. I think everybody across the board in every capacity ever saw that happen and could not understand why. Like that was just the most insane — there’s guys and girls that get released all the time sadly, some of them you can see with the writing on the wall, some of them you kind of question, you go ‘I don’t really get that’ or whatever. But he was one that you just went, ‘What are you thinking?'”