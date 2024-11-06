– During a recent edition of The Hawk’s Nest, AEW star Lance Archer discussed Shelton Benjamin joining AEW as part of The Hurt Syndicate. He also discussed working with Benjamin as part of the WCW ECW brand in 2009.

Archer said on Benjamin (via WrestlingInc.com), “[He was] always just an amazing athlete. You’ve seen the matches he’s had over his entire career. There’s stories of him being able to walk the ropes [without help]. … I heard a story where he just, for fun — and I don’t think this was during a match, I think it was training — but he just walked all four corners.”

Shelton Benjamin will be appearing with The Hurt Syndicate later tonight on AEW Dynamite. The live broadcasts starts at 8:00 pm EST on TBS.