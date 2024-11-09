– During a recent edition of The Hawk’s Nest, AEW star Lance Archer discussed the WWE rebooted version of ECW, and it was still a good starting point for a lot of talents. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lance Archer on the WWE reboot of ECW: “ECW was a great starting point for a lot of guys. Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s not the original ECW. It’s WWE’s ECW, it’s PG ECW. Blah, blah, blah.’ But if you look back at it, that’s where CM Punk got his start in the company. Kofi Kingston, Sheamus. Guys like this all started on that ECW product.”

On the original NXT: “The original NXT was more of a reality-type game show, and they were telling us about it, and they were putting over how great NXT was gonna be at the time, which didn’t involve any of us. So we were just like, ‘Yeah, okay. That’s great.’ But we’re all kind of like, ‘What about us?'”