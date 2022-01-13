wrestling / News

Lance Archer Returns on AEW Dynamite, Attacks Hangman Page (Clip)

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Lance Archer

Lance Archer made his return on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and wiped out Hangman Page. Wednesday night’s show saw Archer make his return, his first appearance since October, to come out and look like he was going to attack Dan Lambert, who was in a dueling promo with Page. Instead, he turned on Page and laid him out, then slammed him into a chair.

You can see a clip from the segment below:

