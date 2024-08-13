– During a recent edition of Murderhawk Mailbag on One True Sport, AEW wrestler Lance Archer revealed being a big fan of WWE Hall of Famer Sting when he first started watching wrestling, noting he started following Sting when he was utilizing his Crow-inspired persona. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his preference between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart: “Really, neither. I guess to some small degree Shawn [Michaels]. That’s no knock on either one of them. They’re obviously the amazing wrestlers that are way above and beyond anything that I have ever been or ever will be. But I just, I never watched them.”

On being a fan of Sting when he started watching wrestling: “When I started watching wrestling, like watching, watching wrestling was WCW, and it was when Sting took on the whole ‘Crow’ persona. He was the guy that I was watching; his fights with the nWo, and things like that. So, those were the guys that I was watching ’cause I really wasn’t watching, you know, it was WWF back then, so I wasn’t watching that at all.”

His thoughts on Bret Hart: “I know Bret was in WCW, but he wasn’t somebody that really, at that time, piqued my interest — no disrespect to who he is … he’s one of the best ever to step in the ring. I could never technically come close to being what Bret Hart is. Don’t take that as any negative knock towards him; it just wasn’t my cup of tea.”