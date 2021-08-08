wrestling / News

Lance Archer Reveals He Almost Left Wrestling, Talks About Dream Opponents

August 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer held a Q&A on his Twitter account tonight, where he revealed that at one point he almost left wrestling for good. Here are highlights:

On if he ever considered leaving wrestling: Ehhhh. Tried out for Cirque a cpl yrs ago. Had I got the part. Money and benefits were pretty dang good.”

On who he wants to face on the AEW roster: “Kenny cuz he’s Champ.”

On his goal in wrestling: “Be considered one of the best big men.”

On which star from the past he would have liked to have faced: “Vader.”

