wrestling / News
Lance Archer Reveals He Almost Left Wrestling, Talks About Dream Opponents
Lance Archer held a Q&A on his Twitter account tonight, where he revealed that at one point he almost left wrestling for good. Here are highlights:
On if he ever considered leaving wrestling: Ehhhh. Tried out for Cirque a cpl yrs ago. Had I got the part. Money and benefits were pretty dang good.”
On who he wants to face on the AEW roster: “Kenny cuz he’s Champ.”
On his goal in wrestling: “Be considered one of the best big men.”
On which star from the past he would have liked to have faced: “Vader.”
