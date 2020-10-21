wrestling / News
Lance Archer Reveals He Lost A Friend To COVID-19
In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer revealed that he lost one of his friends recently, who died due to complications of COVID-19. Archer himself previously tested positive for the virus and had to miss weeks of Dynamite as a result.
He wrote: “Real talk. I’d asked all to pray a cpl times for my friend Greg. Sadly he lost his battle. Also his father. MANY factors to this. But now I ask if at all possible please help my friends family in this horrible time. Even $1 helps & is appreciated! RT plz”
Real talk. I’d asked all to pray a cpl times for my friend Greg. Sadly he lost his battle. Also his father. MANY factors to this. But now I ask if at all possible please help my friends family in this horrible time. Even $1 helps & is appreciated! RT plz🙏🏻 https://t.co/RX2msgo57T
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 21, 2020
