Lance Archer Reveals He Lost A Friend To COVID-19

In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer revealed that he lost one of his friends recently, who died due to complications of COVID-19. Archer himself previously tested positive for the virus and had to miss weeks of Dynamite as a result.

He wrote: “Real talk. I’d asked all to pray a cpl times for my friend Greg. Sadly he lost his battle. Also his father. MANY factors to this. But now I ask if at all possible please help my friends family in this horrible time. Even $1 helps & is appreciated! RT plz”