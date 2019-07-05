Lance Archer Says Gedo Is Easily Accessible And Listens To Ideas As NJPW Booker

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lance Archer praised Gedo as the booker for NJPW, talking about how he’s easily accessible, open to ideas and helps to produce said ideas for wrestlers. Here are highlights:

On the A Block of the G1: “I’m looking at the A Block as a lot of revenge matches. This is my fifth G1… and I just celebrated eight years working with the company, but it’s been five years since I was a part of the G1 Climax. A lot of the guys in my block – Tanahashi, Okada, even Will Ospreay – these are revenge matches and guys I’ve faced before. They bested me and got me but this is my chance to get my revenge on them in probably one of the most physical G1 Climaxes ever.”

On Davey Boy Smith Jr leaving NJPW: “Pro wrestling is pro wrestling and it’s one of those industries where things change on a dime. I’m coming up on 19 years in a business with various companies…and often one day you’re there and the next day you’re gone. He made choices for himself and how he wants to see the future of his career. I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I’m looking forward to making people open their eyes and recognize exactly how good I am at what I do.”

On NJPW’s American expansion: “It’s gone good. Everything is a process and the company is learning how to be more global. The company’s been around for close to 150 years in Japan… but this is a new venture and market into the US market. Obviously, the US market is probably one of the most prominent ones, starting out in LA with a small live show tour a few months ago that went well. Now they just did MSG in April and then we’re hitting Dallas, Texas on July 6. So, it’s a learning experience for everyone involved but I think it’s going well and will only get better.”

On Gedo as NJPW booker: “I think it’s a great [creative process]. Obviously [Gedo] has taken on more responsibility as the company has grown. When I started with New Japan in 2011, there was a total of five or six foreigners on the roster. There weren’t a whole lot of us and the way things have changed, the amount of foreigners who are a part of the company…his creative process is just getting deeper and deeper and harder and harder. For me, he’s been easily accessible and listens to ideas. If I have a good idea, he likes it, goes with it and helps me produce it to make it better. If he doesn’t then he simply says, ‘No, I don’t think that would work.’ That open communication helps me respect him and the company as a whole.”