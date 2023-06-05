Lance Archer Says He Was Dealing With Torn Triceps, Would Love Will Ospreay Rematch

Lance Archer competed in his first match since April at NJPW Dominion, and he recently revealed why he hasn’t wrestled much this year. Archer lost to Will Ospreay in the finals of the IWGP United States Championship #1 Contender’s match at the show on Sunday, and he spoke backstage about how he’s been dealing with a tricep tear this year and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the injury hampering his 2023: “2023 hasn’t been the best year for me. The amount of disrespect that I feel all over the world right now, it pisses me off. Nearly 23 years in this business. One of the best, if not the best, big man to step in the fucking ring. AEW, this message is for you. New Japan Pro-Wrestling, this message is for you. Every fucking mark around the world, this message is for you. There’s a reason I haven’t been wrestling a lot, and it has nothing to do with bad booking, you dumb shits. What everybody doesn’t even realize that I’ve been battling a torn tricep and I’ve kept getting it quiet. I didn’t tell everybody because I don’t need your sympathy, I don’t need your get well wishes. I don’t need anything. I just needed time, and now I’m back.”

On a possible rematch with Ospreay: “Will Ospreay is truly one of the best in the business. We’re now 2-1. He’s bested me twice, I’ve beaten him once. There will be another time. I hope he wins that New Japan US Title because then I’m going to take it away from him. I respect Will Ospreay. I respect every single wrestler that I ever step in the ring with. So better as well respect my ass from now on. I’m done messing around. I’m done taking anybody’s shit. The Murderhawk Monster is back. You’ve all been put on notice, and the only way you can avoid me taking me everything from everyone is to keep me in the cage, but the cage can only last so long because my teeth grow sharper, the steel grows weaker. I will get out and make everybody pay. It’s as simple as that. I’m the one you should be afraid of. Because it’s as simple as this. Everybody dies.”