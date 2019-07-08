Lance Archer Says His Time In WWE Was Different Than Jon Moxley’s

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Lance Archer admitted that he hadn’t listened to Jon Moxley’s interview on Talk is Jericho from May, but feels that the WWE he worked for and the WWE that Moxley worked for are two different companies. Here are highlights:

On the hype surrounding Moxley: “He’s got the hype going and this business is the entertainment business and it’s all about the hype. He’s got that going and coming off that it was very well known he was leaving the other company. Some people were interested in seeing what was gonna happen as soon as that was over. Then he made an immediate impact at AEW and right after that he was announced for New Japan.”

On comparing their time in WWE: “My time with the company was not what his was. He had a much more successful time and mine was back in 2009-10 and it was a different company at the time. Linda McMahon was trying to get into the Senate and the company was very mindful of every single thing that happened on TV. It was a very hard company to work for back then and I think it’s opened up with the competition from New Japan to ROH to the indies. All that has changed how WWE runs their business. Again, I don’t know what Moxley went through when he was there because I was out of there when he showed up and started making his name there. This will be our first time on any real touring situation where we’re working together even though he’s on a different block.”

On NJPW’s relationship with ROH: “I think it’s great. It’s one of those things where when New Japan was expanding into the States, they needed that segue and a company to work with/ ROH has been great with them and it provides opportunities for wrestlers to have more work on both sides of the pond whether you’re in the US or Japan. I think it’s great for Ring of Honor. I think it’s great for New Japan. I think it’s great for the wrestling fan.”

On AEW: “I think it is good for the business as a whole. It just creates more opportunity for all of the wrestlers. The internet has changed the game – people talk about the old-school territory days – and I think there is a whole new territory days era in a sense with the internet and the doors it opens visually for people around the world. AEW is creating more eyes and more opportunities and more chances for the business to grow. For fans, it’s a great time for the business because you have so many amazing choices.”

On a possible AEW-NJPW relationship: “I think it would be good for the business but right now New Japan’s relationship is with ROH, so that’s our focus. Obviously Moxley and Jericho have worked with us and they are both AEW guys. So, you never know what the future holds for cross-promotional situations. I think it would only benefit everybody if and when that situation happens. But right now New Japan’s relationship is with ROH and that’s the focus and direction we’re going.”