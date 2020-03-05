Lance Archer Still Expected To Debut With AEW

AEW had promoted Lance Archer as a debut for last night’s episode of Dynamite, but when the episode aired, he was nowhere to be found. AEW had also removed tweets promoting the appearance earlier in the week, suggesting that it wasn’t going to happen.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Archer is still with AEW and is expected to debut soon. Creative changed and the decision was made to hold off and not bring him out right away. It’s possible, although unconfirmed, that he could be the client of Jake Roberts, who came out last night to taunt Cody.

Meltzer noted that with Archer coming in along with Matt Hardy and possibly Brodie Lee, plus Roberts’ debut last night, AEW may simply be trying to spread out their debuts.