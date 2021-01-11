wrestling / News
Lance Archer Teases Change To His Look
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer teased a major change to his look, as it appears he has cut off a significant portion of his hair.
Welp! pic.twitter.com/Uhm2YMHfCH
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 11, 2021
Archer isn’t booked for this week’s episode of Dynamite, and even if it was, the episode was taped. So the earliest the look will appear on TV is January 20, unless he makes a surprise appearance in Impact Wrestling. He hinted at showing up in Impact yesterday.
