wrestling / News

Lance Archer Teases Change To His Look

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer AEW All Out

In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer teased a major change to his look, as it appears he has cut off a significant portion of his hair.

Archer isn’t booked for this week’s episode of Dynamite, and even if it was, the episode was taped. So the earliest the look will appear on TV is January 20, unless he makes a surprise appearance in Impact Wrestling. He hinted at showing up in Impact yesterday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lance Archer, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading