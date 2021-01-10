Lance Archer Teases Impact Appearance, Takes Aim at Good Brothers

Lance Archer is looking to perhaps take a trip over to Impact Wrestling, and hinted at the possibility on social media. The AEW star posted to Twitter teasing an appearance on the show after the Good Brothers showed up on Dynamite, attacking Jon Moxley as backup for Kenny Omega.

Archer wrote:

“Might make a trip to @IMPACTWRESTLING locker room soon. You know. For [s**ts] n giggles!”

He also responded to a tweet by Karl Anderson about attacking Moxley, writing:

“You won’t do that [s**t} to me!”

Archer made the posts ahead of this week’s Impact Wrestling, which is the go-home show for Hard to Kill next weekend. That PPV will see Omega and the Good Brothers team up against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Archer’s last stint in Impact was during its TNA days, working there from 2004 through the beginning of 2009.

Might make a trip to @IMPACTWRESTLING locker room soon. You know. For 💩 n giggles! https://t.co/UdxvpWoFvQ — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 7, 2021