Various News: Lance Archer Teases Which Wrestling Promotion He’s Headed To, GCW Set for UK Shows

– Lance Archer took to Twitter today to tease that he could be headed to one of many wrestling promotions: “No matter where I end up Nxt. I’ll remain The King of Sports Entertainment Wrestling World, while making an All Elite choice. I’ll absolutely make an Impact but do it with Honor in a Ring of one Major League wrestling promotion from USA to Japan and all over the world!”

It was recently reported that Archer was in serious talks with AEW.

– GCW announced on Twitter that they will be holding shows in the UK August 27th to 29th, and that they will be doing the shows with TNT Extreme Wrestling.

“Breaking News:

Ask and you shall recieve…

GCW is coming to the UK!!!

August 27-29, 2020

Liverpool – Hangar 34

Aug 28 – GCW in Liverpool

Aug 29 – GCW vs TNT

Tickets on sale soon!

Stay tuned for more details…”

