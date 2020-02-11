wrestling / News
Various News: Lance Archer Teases Which Wrestling Promotion He’s Headed To, GCW Set for UK Shows
– Lance Archer took to Twitter today to tease that he could be headed to one of many wrestling promotions: “No matter where I end up Nxt. I’ll remain The King of Sports Entertainment Wrestling World, while making an All Elite choice. I’ll absolutely make an Impact but do it with Honor in a Ring of one Major League wrestling promotion from USA to Japan and all over the world!”
It was recently reported that Archer was in serious talks with AEW.
No matter where I end up Nxt. I’ll remain The King of Sports Entertainment Wrestling World, while making an All Elite choice. I’ll absolutely make an Impact but do it with Honor in a Ring of one Major League wrestling promotion from USA to Japan and all over the world! pic.twitter.com/URM1aNQ1ss
— Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 11, 2020
– GCW announced on Twitter that they will be holding shows in the UK August 27th to 29th, and that they will be doing the shows with TNT Extreme Wrestling.
“Breaking News:
Ask and you shall recieve…
GCW is coming to the UK!!!
August 27-29, 2020
Liverpool – Hangar 34
Aug 28 – GCW in Liverpool
Aug 29 – GCW vs TNT
Tickets on sale soon!
Stay tuned for more details…”
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 11, 2020
We will be bringing you a massive weekend of action and excitement as we team up with @GCWrestling_
More on info & tickets for 28th and 29th will be available very soon, but tickets for #SummerExplosion 2020 on SALE NOW
🎟GET YOUR TICKETS HERE🎟https://t.co/wfQpV9qPNe pic.twitter.com/7ujTZUMqNa
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) February 11, 2020
