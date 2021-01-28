wrestling / News
Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston Lumberjack Match Set for AEW Beach Break
– All Elite Wrestling has announced that Lance Archer will get another shot at Eddie Kingston following last night’s defeat on AEW Dynamite due to outside interference. Archer will now face Kingston in a Lumberjack Match on next week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite.
The special Dynamite episode will air on TNT on Wednesday, February 3. Here’s the updated lineup and announcement:
* Lumberjack Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford get married
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rey Fenix, PAC, & Jon Moxley
* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal: The Young Bucks, FTR, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho & MJF, Santana & Ortiz, The Dark Order, Private Party, Jurassic Express, The Acclaimed, and Top Flight
After Kingston beat Archer last night utilizing outside interference, @AEW GM @TonyKhan will even the odds for a rematch as Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer in a Lumberjack match at #BeachBreak, next Wed, Feb 3rd on #AEWDynamite, tix are on sale now https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/el4nlHV61P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
