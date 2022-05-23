Lance Archer Wants Dream Match At Forbidden Door PPV

Lance Archer was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston, former NJPW star Archer noted that he’s gone up much of the New Japan roster and wouldn’t mind teaming up with his Suzuki-gun stable members. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On working for NJPW: “That’s the crazy thing because I’ve worked with New Japan for nine years. So to say ‘Is there a dream match?’. I’ve pretty much had them luckily. So I don’t know if there is anybody specific I’d like to have a dream match with because again, I’ve had a chance to work with them. I’m wearing Suzuki-gun’s outfit right now, I’m Suzuki-gun forever. So the possibility of teaming with Suzuki or even more with Suzuki-gun at Forbidden Door, I think that would be a lot of fun for myself and for the fans. Suzuki and I got to tag together against Moxley and Eddie Kingston in New York at Arthur Ashe, which was an amazing experience in itself. But at Forbidden Door, I think it’s already sold out, close to 15,000 tickets and I don’t think one match has been announced yet. So the fans are clamoring for it. As a group, as Suzuki-gun, I think that’d be a lot of fun.”

On wanting to team with Suzuki-gun members: “I’ll throw out a possible fun dream match because the two guys just fought last week. Brody King fought [Minoru] Suzuki at New Japan’s [Capital Collision]. So they had a battle, so why not Suzuki-gun vs. House Of Black? That’d be cool.”