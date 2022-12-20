Lance Archer Wants To Face Whoever Is IWGP Champion After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Lance Archer doesn’t care whether Kazuchika Okada or Jay White is IWGP Heavyweight Champion after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17; he just wants a title match. Okada and White are set to do battle for the title at the January 4th event, and Archer retweeted an NJPW video of himself talking about wanting a title shot while making his intentions clear.

Archer wrote:

“It’s easy. I want to fight the winner of Wrestle Kingdom! @rainmakerXokada @JayWhiteNZ IDGAF! LETS GO! @njpw1972 @njpwglobal Don’t FEAR THE FIGHT!”

Archer was part of the NJPW World Tag League for 2022, teaming with Minoru Suzuki. The team went 4-5.