Lance Archer Weighs In On Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Tomorrow Night

Lance Archer shared a video on Twitter in which he gave his thoughts on Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi tomorrow night. The match, which happens at NJPW Resurgence, is part of a tournament to decide the #1 contender to the IWGP United States Championship, held by Kenny Omega. Archer will face the winner in the finals at Dominion in Osaka on June 4.

He said: “As you can see, even Murderhawks can have a relaxing, chilling day, but tomorrow, Will Ospreay, Tanahashi, you guys are fighting for the right to fight me in Osaka. I fought both of you many times before and it’s been a lot of fun. Tanahashi, I’ve never actually beaten you man, so if you win this match, I’m kind of excited for that prospect, for the chance to beat the Ace that is Tanahashi and get back my title — the New Japan IWGP US Championship. Kenny, you hold it currently, I’m coming. Will, in the last few years you probably have been seen as one of the absolute best wrestlers that ever stepped in the ring. You’ve had a few bumps in the road lately. Well if you win this match against Tanahasi in Los Angeles [Long Beach] tomorrow, you’re going to have a lot more bumps, bruises, and pains because I’m going to go 2 and 1 against the Goat, the Billy Goat that is Will Ospreay in Osaka, Japan. So good luck boys, I will be waiting. For now. I’m going to get in my pool.”