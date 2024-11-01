Lance Archer On Why He Changed Up His Look After Joining Don Callis Family

Lance Archer has tweaked his image since he joined the Don Callis Family, and he recently explained why. Archer spoke on his Hawk’s Nest Podcast about wearing his hair long loose again and how it drew a bit of backlash online. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On changing his look: “It was one of those things where I wanted to — I wanted to change, man. Joining The Don Callis family? Things have gotta change.”

On getting criticized over the change: “The insults that flew were fun to endure to a degree… It’s so funny how tough internet people are! It is what it is, it’s the life of the internet age that we live in; they’re nameless, they’re faceless, they’re very brave when they’re on social media.”