Lance Storm Announces Plans For Virtual Storm Wrestling Academy

In a series of posts on Twitter, Lance Storm announced his plans for a virtual Storm Wrestling Academy, which will open in the coming weeks. Storm closed his school when he was signed to be a trainer for WWE, but he was released from the company earlier this year.

He wrote: “As mentioned on my @WONF4W show with @bryanalvarez I will be Opening SWA Virtual in the coming weeks. Still working out the details but Zoom match review, feedback and coaching will be step one. I’ve done match review & feedback for countless people via email and with 1 on 1 video interaction it should be even better. If I’ve done match review feedback for you before, please feel free to RT and endorse/rate your experience with my coaching. Thanks you. More details soon.”