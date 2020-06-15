wrestling / News
Various News: Lance Storm Shares Billy Gunn Story, Inner Circle Pulp Fiction Video, NJPW Vignette, Nasty Leroy GCW
– Lance Storm shared a story about Billy Gunn on Twitter today:
“Fun @RealBillyGunn story. We worked a Live Event early in the Invasion. Dude is big and moves fast, so I’m hustling because there is no way I’m not keeping up/staying ahead of this guy. He’d go hard & fast so I went harder & faster too. We went non stop at a blistering pace.”
“After the match I realized (he likely did too) We were both just dumbasses who blew each other up for no damn reason, but to prove a point, which I think we both failed to prove. 😂😂”
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 14, 2020
– Chris Jericho shared this fan made Inner Circle video, done in the style of Pulp Fiction.
– NJPW aired a “Way to the Grand Master” vignette on today’s Together Project Special show.
– Nasty Leroy has been added to GCW’s Backyard Wrestling 2 show on July 4th.
That Man finally makes his debut Game Changer Wrestling whoever my opponent is these NyQuil hands & and will be waking up out of a Nasty Cold Dose and only thing you're going to be hearing and the winner of the match Nasty Leroy AKA That Man https://t.co/Se1WOXaMEQ
— Nasty Leroy AKA That Man (@thatnastyleroy) June 15, 2020
