Various News: Lance Storm Shares Billy Gunn Story, Inner Circle Pulp Fiction Video, NJPW Vignette, Nasty Leroy GCW

– Lance Storm shared a story about Billy Gunn on Twitter today:

“Fun @RealBillyGunn story. We worked a Live Event early in the Invasion. Dude is big and moves fast, so I’m hustling because there is no way I’m not keeping up/staying ahead of this guy. He’d go hard & fast so I went harder & faster too. We went non stop at a blistering pace.”

“After the match I realized (he likely did too) We were both just dumbasses who blew each other up for no damn reason, but to prove a point, which I think we both failed to prove. 😂😂”

After the match I realized (he likely did too) We were both just dumbasses who blew each other up for no damn reason, but to prove a point, which I think we both failed to prove. 😂😂 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 14, 2020

– Chris Jericho shared this fan made Inner Circle video, done in the style of Pulp Fiction.

– NJPW aired a “Way to the Grand Master” vignette on today’s Together Project Special show.

– Nasty Leroy has been added to GCW’s Backyard Wrestling 2 show on July 4th.