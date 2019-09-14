Lance Storm Reveals How Chris Jericho Had His Entire Music Tape Collection Stolen From His Car

– Former WWE and WCW Superstar Lance Storm recently recounted a road story he shared involving Chris Jericho. Per Storm, Jericho’s entire music cassette tape collection was stolen from his car. Eventually, Jericho was able to get an insurance settlement to replace his tapes. He then accompanied Jericho to a music store and basically carried everything for him.

Lance Storm wrote on the experience, “Happiest I ever saw @IAmJericho. He had his tape collection stolen, and got insurance settlement. I went with him to music store to replace all his tapes. Literal kid in a candy store. I was his pack mule carrying everything. He was so happy to get his music back,” Storm tweeted.

Chris Jericho later chimed in and responded, “Hahaha I remember that!! Back in the days when u had to pick what cassettes to take with u in the car! I could never decide, so I just carried ALL OF THEM with me! Great idea…until my car got broken into.”

Storm later replied, “Things kids today can’t understand. Your multiple briefcases of cassette tapes you had to take everywhere to have your music. Now they have Spotify on their Apple Watch.” You can checkout that Twitter exchange below.

