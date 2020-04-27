wrestling / News
Lance Storm Says He and Chris Jericho Have Talked About Him Being Jericho’s Retirement Match
April 26, 2020 | Posted by
When Chris Jericho eventually retires, his last match could conceivably be against Lance Storm according to Storm himself. Storm responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if it was true that Jericho wants Storm to be his retirement match, confirming, “We’ve both talked about doing that.”
Jericho and Storm had their in-ring debuts against each other in 1990. The two went on to team together in SMW as the Thrillseekers and have remained friends throughout their careers. Of course, there’s no indication that Jericho is retiring any time soon, having signed a multi-year contract with AEW in January of last year.
https://mobile.twitter.com/LanceStorm/status/1254507831367065600
