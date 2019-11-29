wrestling / News

Lance Storm Tweets on Closure of Storm Wrestling Academy

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lance Storm

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently confirmed that he’s returning to WWE as a producer. He shared a tweet last night that he’s closing up his Storm Wrestling Academy to begin work as a producer for WWE. You can check out his tweet below.

Storm wrote, “All good things must come to an end, but the #SWA family will live on in this industry. #Wrestling #TinyFeet” Some of Lance Storm’s students, such as Tenille Dashwood and Peyton Royce commented on the school, which you can also see below.

