Lance Storm Tweets on Closure of Storm Wrestling Academy
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Lance Storm recently confirmed that he’s returning to WWE as a producer. He shared a tweet last night that he’s closing up his Storm Wrestling Academy to begin work as a producer for WWE. You can check out his tweet below.
Storm wrote, “All good things must come to an end, but the #SWA family will live on in this industry. #Wrestling #TinyFeet” Some of Lance Storm’s students, such as Tenille Dashwood and Peyton Royce commented on the school, which you can also see below.
After class today several former students stopped by to say hello and thank you one last time. Others FaceTimed in. Was super awesome and there was cake. 😊 #SWAfamily
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 29, 2019
All good things must come to an end, but the #SWA family will live on in this industry. #Wrestling #TinyFeet pic.twitter.com/qbn1a85vTq
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 29, 2019
Many of us wouldn’t be where we are today without you! #SWA was one of the best things I ever did! Thank you Lance!
— TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) November 29, 2019
SWA is definitely a family! I have a different kind of relationship & sense of trust when I meet and get to work with anyone else who came from SWA. So thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of such a special type of family 🙏 congrats again Lance! https://t.co/35bkMYXoIs
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 29, 2019
